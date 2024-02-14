On Valentine's Day, a look at love stories in our cinema

Captain Miller

Before Dhanush’s Analeesan turns into the titular character in Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller, there is a beautiful moment where the lead realises that he is in love. Arun does not convey this angle explicitly, but we feel it just by the way Analeesan looks at Priyanka Mohan’s Velmathi. It is like he just had an epiphany. The love angle is not a central part of the narrative, but certainly a welcoming distraction amid all the fire, smoke, guns, and glory.

This particular moment repeats later in the film as Velmathi nurses a wounded Analeesan (now Miller). Velmathi’s reaction to a revelation in the plot is telling because she does not let out her frustration but rather takes it in. Is it because she has seen enough bad men that she knows to find out a good one? Is it because she has a soft corner for Miller from their first encounter? Or is it because she believes everyone deserves a second chance? I want to believe it is all of them combined together.