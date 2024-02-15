I know how hard it is to get opportunities: 'Siren' film editor Ruben

Editor Ruben is the living testament of the age-old adage, "A friend in need is a friend indeed." Having worked on 50-plus films, Ruben puts his influence to good use by introducing his aspiring filmmaker friends to prospective production houses. The latest addition to this list is screenwriter-turned-director Antony K Bhagyaraj, whose directorial debut, Siren, is hitting theatres this Friday.

"It is not easy to get an opportunity, especially in cinema. I understand the difficulty of not being able to get the right opportunity to exhibit one’s talents," says Ruben when asked why he takes the extra step to fulfill his friends' dreams.

To further validate his point, Ruben goes 18 years back in time, starting with how he became an editor by accident. "As an aspiring filmmaker, I interned with Gautham Menon sir in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, during my college days. On learning about my interest in editing, Gautham sir asked me to sit with editor Anthony and learn the basics. Although becoming a filmmaker is my end goal, I started as an editor and have been continuing in this field," he says, adding that even now, after being in the industry for 12 odd years, he has not gotten to his chance to make his directorial.

On why his directorial dreams are still at bay, Ruben says, "Well, my aim is big. I want to make a film with a star and great production value. And that's why I am still waiting to step foot into the directorial space." The Jawan editor further shares that his friends' successes are like his own. "I try to do the little help I can because I believe that I grow when my friends grow."

Ruben's habit of introducing aspiring filmmakers started with PS Mithran, after which it was Karthik Thangavel of Adanga Maru fame, and now Antony. On how he identifies their talents, he reveals, "I only recommend people I know. When I hear their idea, I know if the film will work or not, thanks to my experience in the field. This group of friends are people who push boundaries to make sure that their films work. They don’t stop at what’s required. They go the extra mile to ensure that the film is a success. And that helps me place my confidence in them."

Antony is a name that has travelled with Ruben all his life. Named Antony Ruben at birth, his mentor was also called Anthony, which made him go with his second name in the industry. Now, his close friend Antony K Bhagyaraj is all set to make his directorial debut. Of course, Ruben is the editor of Siren, but he's also so much more to Antony.

"Antony is a brilliant writer, but he’s a first-time filmmaker. So I was a little worried if he would be able to manage a film on such a big canvas, with stars like Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Yogi Babu, etc. I was like a guiding force on the sets of Siren, to help him out when he needed me," he says adding that the debutant and he go way back, to their college days.