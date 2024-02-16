Bejoy Nambiar unveils trailer for bilingual drama 'Por/Dange,' showcasing riveting college rivalries

The makers of Bejoy Nambiar's much-anticipated Tamil-Hindi bilingual film have released the trailer of the film. The Tamil version of the film is titled Por which stars Kalidas Jayaram and Arjun Das in lead roles, while the Hindi version is named Dange and stars Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead.
The almost two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram, and Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt's life in college where the duo in the films are rivals. We see fights brewing between the factions, leading to chaos, riots and injuries. The story looks to be set in the backdrop of a college fest and when things go out of control, media enters the scene.
The trailer ends with the makers asking the audience to 'pick a side'. Por/Dange looks to be an engaging action-drama film with elements of campus life and romance.
Por is written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The Hindi version has Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu in supporting roles. TJ Bhanu will also appear in the Tamil version alongside Sanchana Natarajan. While TJ Bhanu plays the love interest of Arjun Das, Sanchana plays Kalidas Jayaram's romantic partner.
Set against the backdrop of a vibrant college festival, the movie explores the intricate dynamics between two friends whose paths diverge and ignite fierce competition. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi.
Bejoy Nambiar has also produced the movie along with Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander. The film's technical crew includes editor Priyank Prem Kumar and cinematographers, Jimshi Khalid and Presley Oscar D'souza.
(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)