Bejoy Nambiar unveils trailer for bilingual drama 'Por/Dange,' showcasing riveting college rivalries

The almost two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram, and Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt's life in college where the duo in the films are rivals. We see fights brewing between the factions, leading to chaos, riots and injuries. The story looks to be set in the backdrop of a college fest and when things go out of control, media enters the scene.

The trailer ends with the makers asking the audience to 'pick a side'. Por/Dange looks to be an engaging action-drama film with elements of campus life and romance.