Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss film begins

Sivakarthikeyan’s new film with director AR Murugadoss went on floors on Thursday. It has Rukmini Vasanth, known for her role in the Sapta Saagaradaache Ello films, as the female lead.

This upcoming film marks Sivakarthikeyan’s second collaboration with AR Murugadoss. The Thuppakki director had earlier co-produced and penned the story of Sivakarthikeyan’s sports-comedy film Maan Karate.

The director, on Thursday, took to social media to share pictures of the cast and crew from the pooja function of his new film.