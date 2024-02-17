Arun Vijay-Bala's 'Vanangaan' teaser to be out on February 19

On Saturday, the makers of Arun Vijay's upcoming film Vanangaan took to their social media handles to announce that the film's teaser would be out on February 19. The film is written and directed by Bala and backed by Suresh Kamatchi's V House Productions, in association with Bala's B Studios.

While the plot details of the film have been kept under wraps, the previously released first-look poster featured Arun Vijay holding both a Ganesha idol and a Periyar statue in both hands.

With Samuthirakani and Myskkin playing pivotal supporting roles, Vanangaan stars Roshini Prakash as the female lead. It is to be noted that the film was initially announced with Suriya in the lead backed by him under his 2D Entertainment banner. However, due to some differences, the actor and production banner dropped out of the project.