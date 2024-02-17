Bigg Boss-fame Abhishek Raaja turns director with 'Jaam Jaam'

CHENNAI: Youtuber and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 contestant Abishek Raaja is all set to make his directorial debut with a film titled Jaam Jaam. Written by the director himself, the film is being produced by G Dilli Babu under his banner, Axess Film Factory. Sharing about his directorial, Abishek says, “The film revolves around a destination wedding gone wrong and the wacky misadventures that happen around it.” He adds, “This is a not-so-breezy romantic comedy.”
The title look poster of the film bears the caption, “A rom-kaamam flick”. On the thematic connection to the caption, Abishek says, “There is lust in love and then there is a bit of love in lust as well, the film tries to understand the difference between both.” While the makers are yet to announce the cast and the music director, the technical crew members have been confirmed. Jaam Jaam has Karnan- fame Theni Eshwar handling the cinematography and Mukundan Unni Associates- fame Abhinav Sunder Nayak as the editor.
Abhishek goes on to reveal that the primary cast along with the music director, will be announced through a promotional video in the next few days. Jaam Jaam will be predominantly shot in Chennai and Kumbakonam