Vignesh Karthick's next titled 'Hot Spot'

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Karthick’s new film has been titled Hot Spot. The title was announced with a firstlook poster featuring the lead cast, including Kalaiyarasan, Sandy Master, Gouri G Kishan, Ammu Abhirami, Aadhitya Baaskar, Subash Selvam, Janani Iyer and Sofia.
Opening up about the film’s genre, Vignesh says, “Hot Spot is a hyperlink film following four individual stories. We can probably call it a quirky social drama, with distinct flavours.” He also adds that the film is heavily influenced by the works of legendary filmmaker K Balachander.
Produced by KJB Talkies and 7 Warrior Films, the technical crew of Hot Spot comprises cinematographer Gokul Benoy, editor Muthaiyan and music directors Satish Ragunathan and Vaan. Hot Spot is expected to hit the screens in March.