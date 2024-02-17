Vignesh Karthick's next titled 'Hot Spot'

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Karthick’s new film has been titled Hot Spot. The title was announced with a firstlook poster featuring the lead cast, including Kalaiyarasan, Sandy Master, Gouri G Kishan, Ammu Abhirami, Aadhitya Baaskar, Subash Selvam, Janani Iyer and Sofia.

Opening up about the film’s genre, Vignesh says, “Hot Spot is a hyperlink film following four individual stories. We can probably call it a quirky social drama, with distinct flavours.” He also adds that the film is heavily influenced by the works of legendary filmmaker K Balachander.