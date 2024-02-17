Vishnu Vishal gives an update on his next with director Ramkumar

We had earlier reported that Vishnu Vishal has teamed up with director Ramkumar once again after the success of Ratsasan (2018) for an untitled film. Now the actor took to his social media handles to share pictures with the director and announce that the film is moving onto its third schedule. He also revealed that the shoot is taking place at Kodaikanal.

Actor Vishnu Vishal and director Ramkumar have also worked together in Mundasupatti, a period comedy, which was released in 2014.

The actor was last seen in the sports drama Lal Salaam, which also starred Vikranth in the lead along with Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, Thangadurai, and KS Ravikumar among others. Rajinikanth played an extended guest role as Moideen Bhai.