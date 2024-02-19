Actor Dhanush unveils first look of 'Raayan'

Actor Dhanush, on Monday, released the first look poster of his 50th film D50 which has now been titled Raayan, a name that the actor would carry in this film. Apart from headlining Raayan, Dhanush would be directing the film as well.

The first-look poster has Dhanush donning the role of a mechanic with a sharp weapon in his hand. We can see Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan standing behind him with sickles. The film also reportedly stars SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, and Aparna Balamurali. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.

The shooting of D50 was wrapped in December last year and is currently in the post-production stage.