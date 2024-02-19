Actor Dhanush unveils first look of 'Raayan'

Actor Dhanush, on Monday, released the first look poster of his 50th film D50 which has now been titled Raayan, a name that the actor would carry in this film. Apart from headlining Raayan, Dhanush would be directing the film as well.
The first-look poster has Dhanush donning the role of a mechanic with a sharp weapon in his hand. We can see Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan standing behind him with sickles. The film also reportedly stars SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, and Aparna Balamurali. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.
The shooting of D50 was wrapped in December last year and is currently in the post-production stage.
Dhanush made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi in 2017, which starred Rajkiran, Revathi, along with himself in a cameo role.
It may be noted that Dhanush is also directing another film titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, in which he won't be starring in. The romantic drama has a young star cast including names like Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Mathew Thomas. The film is being produced under his banner Wunderbar Films.
On the acting front, Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller, which was directed by Arun Matheswaran and released in theatres on January 12 this year, ahead of Pongal.
