Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors' Association explain why it's impossible for them to reduce ticket prices

A few days ago, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association had requested theatre owners through a letter to reduce movie ticket prices in the state in a major move to encourage audiences to return to theatres to watch films. As a reply to that letter, the Tamil Film Exhibitors' Association have gone on to explain what difficulties they face, and why they can't reduce ticket prices.

The letter starts by detailing how the theatre owners are ending up losing revenue every time a film is released. "After making a film, you advertise that it has collected 1000 crores, 800 crores, 536 crores, then how are you making a loss? You then go on to pay huge salaries to the actors and technicians and we end up bearing the burden of it."

The letter then goes on to say how the exhibitors' expenditures are only increasing and not decreasing. "A film gets revenue from various rights such as foreign rights, satellite rights, digital rights, Indian rights, song rights, etc. We are often forced to give producers a 70 to 80 per cent share. We keep incurring increased expenditures in the form of increased electricity bills, and increases in Minimum wages, among other things."

Next, the statement talks about how OTT rights are also causing trouble for exhibitors. "Out of 318 films that were released last year, only 19 films were successful. The rest of the films stopped making money after the first weekend. The biggest reason is that OTP rights are given in a very short period of time after the film's release. In Bollywood, OTP rights are given only after eight weeks. We have been requesting the same in Tamil Nadu as well, but the producers are yet to follow suit."