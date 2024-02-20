Actor Trisha to take legal action against politician AV Raju for his derogatory remarks

Actor Trisha, on Tuesday, took to her official X handle to slam politician AV Raju for his derogatory remarks against her and further said that she would be taking legal action against it.

She wrote, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department."