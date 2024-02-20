Actor Trisha to take legal action against politician AV Raju for his derogatory remarks

Actor Trisha, on Tuesday, took to her official X handle to slam politician AV Raju for his derogatory remarks against her and further said that she would be taking legal action against it.
She wrote, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department."
The post comes from Trisha after the remarks made by ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju in a recent interview, after his dismissal from the party on February 17, in a video has gone viral. While speaking about his fellow party members, he made derogatory and crass remarks about actor Trisha. The incident has sparked controversy and has been widely criticised on social media.
This is the second time Trisha is calling out a derogatory comment. Previously, in November last year, Trisha called out Mansoor Ali Khan for making crass remarks against her, after the release of Leo.
(The story originally appeared in Cinema Express)