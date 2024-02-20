‘Fans of Jurassic Park will like Mr Zoo Keeper’

CHENNAI: A few decades back it was hard for a comedian to make a stamp as a hero. Even the ones who braved it all and debuted as male leads, returned back to playing comical sidekicks to stars, within a few unsuccessful releases.

However, the recent crop of actors like Santhanam, Soori and Sathish are showing that it is possible to redefine their image among the audience, with the right films and roles. The newest addition to the list is Pugazh of Cook With Comali fame. What sets him apart from the rest is his quick ascend to playing the titular role in films.

“I feel comedy as a genre is evolving. Previously, comedy sketches were created separately and contributed very little to the main storyline. However, recently situational comedies in a rather serious film and one-liners delivered by the principal comedies are being received well by the audience. Comedy is now organically blended into the narrative rather than being an afterthought. As the genre is changing, I thought I should also change accordingly. When a film like Mr Zoo Keeper utilises my strength as a comedian and gives equal scope for the performer in me, I couldn’t refuse. However, I wouldn’t stick to playing lead roles, I would gladly play a comedian if I like a script and team in the future,” says a confident Pugazh.

The process to reinvent the actor in him, perhaps began with Ayothi last year, where he delivered an effective performance. He believes that with Mr Zoo Keeper he has only raised the bar, “ I play an intellectually disabled character who rears a cub mistaking it to be a kitten. Even though this sounds rather hard to buy, the story and making will ensure that the audiences are invested in Chinnathambi, my character.”

Further shedding light on the film’s plot, Pugazh adds, “Throughout the film Chinnathambi overcomes various obstacles in his attempt to return the cub to its natural habitat. The plot is interwoven with subtle messages about deforestation and animal rights.”

Pugazh shares that two factors convinced him to join the cast of Mr Zoo Keeper. First, his character wasn’t solely responsible to take the story forward. Secondly, he was excited by the fact that director Suresh wanted to use real animals in the film instead of CGI or other practical effects,“Actors Shirin Kanchwala, Singam Puli, and the actual puli (tiger) have equally important roles. I am not the only lead character, the responsibility to drive the narrative is shared among us.”

He adds, “We were fascinated by Jurassic Park when it came out as it showed dinosaurs on screen for the first time. Mr Zoo Keeper will cater to this consciousness of the viewers to experience something that has never really been explored much on silver screen. So I am sure everyone will be interested in seeing a real tiger play a lead role in a Tamil film.”