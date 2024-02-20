Thankar Bachan’s son to debut with Peranbum Perungobamum

CHENNAI: Vijith Bachan, the son of the Award winning filmmaker Thangar Bachan, will be making his acting debut with a film titled Peranbum Perungobamum. It may be noted that Vijith was supposed to debut under his father’s direction in a film titled Takku Mukku Tikku Thalam.

Directed by debutant Siva Prakash, the investigative thriller is said to be based on multiple true incidents that span multiple timelines. “The film chronicles the three different phases of the protagonist’s life. Since Vijith is a trained theatre actor I was confident that he could pull-off this layered character. We have completed shooting the film and it is in the post-production phase,” shares Siva Prakash.

Starring Sengalam-fame Shali Nivekas as the female lead, the film also has Mime Gopi, Arul Das, Subatra Robert, Deepa and Sai Vinod playing important roles. Peranbum Perungobamum has music by Ilaiyaraaja, cinematography by Dinesh and editing by Ramar.