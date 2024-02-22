Actor Trisha sues former AIADMK leader AV Raju for defamatory statements

Actor Trisha has filed a defamation case against former AIADMK leader AV Raju. The legal action comes in response to derogatory statements made by Raju against Trisha. She announced the legal move through her social media channels on Thursday.

Trisha earlier took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to slam the politician in a post. "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department" she shared in a statement.

Raju's remarks about the actor, made during a recent press conference, were inappropriate. The video swiftly gained viral traction, drawing significant backlash from the online community.

AIADMK expelled AV Raju on February 17, citing a violation of party rules.

In her notice, the actor has sought an undisclosed compensation amount for the damage to her personal reputation and the mental distress caused. She has also demanded that he cease making any other " slanderous/libelous/defamatory statements" against her and take necessary actions to remove all news stories related to the incident.

She has also demanded him to issue an unconditional apology in a reputed English daily and a reputed Tamil daily with a circulation of more than 5 lakh copies per day. Additionally, she has sought the publication of YouTube videos and electronic media interviews to broadcast his unconditional apology.

This is the second time Trisha is calling out a derogatory comment. Previously, in November last year, Trisha called out Mansoor Ali Khan for making crass remarks against her, after the release of Leo.