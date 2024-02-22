‘Unlike comedians, heroes get to enact a variety of emotions’: Actor Sathish

CHENNAI : As anyone who tried to lose weight would attest, even moving an inch out of your comfort zone takes tremendous willpower. Actor Sathish, who is predominantly known for his comic roles, is jumping out of his comfort zone to play a dramatic role in Vithaikkaaran, where he portrays a magician who helps a gang execute a heist. “I know every actor says this but I have also started hitting the gym,” he smiles, “This is not to bulk up though, I just wanted to look better on camera.”

When asked the reason behind this sudden drive to change, Sathish says, “First of all, the story was engaging and Vithaikkaaran does have dark humour but my character will not be the one delivering funny lines. And also, this is not a sudden, conscious shift from comedic to dramatic roles but is something I picked up from my theatre play days. I have played both comedic and dramatic roles in Crazy Mohan sir’s troupe. It is all about whether a character is interesting.”

So what about his character in Vithaikkaaran is interesting to him? “I like protagonists who use their wit to get what they want,” replies Sathish, “Take the coin fight scene in Kaththi, someone like Vijay Sir could have straight away beat up the bad guys and no one would have complained. But the fight scene is still memorable today because the protagonist outwits the bad guys before actually fighting them.”