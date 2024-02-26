Director Arun K Prasad on MS Bhaskar-starrer 'Akkaran'

After playing an intense role filled with rage and ego in the recent film Parking, MS Bhaskar is all set to take on the role of a protagonist in Akkaran. Directed by debutant Arun K Prasad, the film is expected to be a crime thriller filled with a lot of suspense.

Explaining the reason behind choosing the title Akkaran, the director says, “The title means, ‘A person who cannot be destroyed,’. It could also refer to God or a ‘Shadow man’. I felt that the story and title were a match made in heaven. Hence, Akkaran came into being.”

“Akkaran has MS Bhaskar playing the role of a doting 60-year-old father,” narrates Arun. He adds, “He has two daughters and when they get into trouble, the father embarks on a path of vengeance to get them the rightful justice.”

Apart from MS Bhaskar and Kabali Vishwanath, the film also stars Namo Narayana, Venba, Akash Premkumar, Karthick Chandrasekar and Priyadharshini Arunachalam.

“MS Bhakar’s character in the film is a simple farmer, but when a serious issue knocks on his doors, causing distress to his daughters, he would go to great lengths to confront anyone, including a powerful politician,” explains the director.

Arun also reveals that the film has no comedy scenes and would be a unique entry in MS Bhaskar’s career. “We would have seen him in diverse roles, but we have not seen him tackle this subject. He has action scenes that are on par with any fight scenes designed for a hero,” he notes.

Akkaran, which has completed shooting, is now awaiting the approval of the censor board. On the technical front, the film has music by Hari SR, cinematography by MA Anand and editing by P Manikandan.

While a release date is yet to be announced, the makers are planning to release Akkaran sometime in March.