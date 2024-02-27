‘I want my work to do the talking’: Actor Vedhika

CHENNAI : Anyone looking at Vedhika’s filmography would naturally be surprised, considering the dynamic shifts she has made from one film industry to another. Take, for instance, the year 2014, when she delivered one of her career best performances with Kaaviya Thalaivan. While the audience expected her to do more work in Tamil, she went on to do a masala horror, Shivalinga in Kannada. Vedhika confesses that she has never had a plan or pattern. “I don’t break my head before signing a film. If I like my character and the team, I go ahead. I have followed the path my heart has led me so far.” She goes on to share that it is Paradesi and Kaaviya Thalaivan, that gained her the attention of creators from neighbouring industries and fuelled her projects in Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

Vedhika credits her strong lingual skills for her seamless shift between industries. “I need just a day to master dialogues in any South Indian language. Since I am juggling films across the country, I just have to remind myself of the film I am shooting for and I am ready to face the camera.” The actor, who was in town recently, to shoot alongside Prabhudheva, for Pettarap, directed by SJ Sinu, goes on to reveal that she has plans to dub for her films starting this year. “Even though I haven’t dubbed for most of my films, I make sure that I know the meaning of each and every word. I would never skip this part as I want my expressions and dialogues to be in perfect sync. If I ever end up rephrasing any dialogues during a take, I will ensure that the same change is reflected in the dubbing process. Since I have got a hang of most languages, I have decided to use my own voice going ahead.”

Vedhika has always established herself as a good dancer on-screen. After being part of hit numbers alongside the best dancers of the country like Raghava Lawrence (Muni, Kanchana 3), Shivarajkumar (Shivalinga) and Silambarasan (Kaalai), she has done a lot of dancing with the finest dancer of the country, Prabhudheva for Pettarap. But she prefers to be known as a fine actor rather than a dancer. “Even though being known as a competent dancer makes me feel good, it is the challenging roles and the recognition that have been soul satisfying in the long run,” says Vedhika.