Rajinikanth and producer Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate on Pan-Indian film

Actor Rajinikanth and Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala have joined hands for the first time for an upcoming film project.
The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) broke the news along with a picture of the duo posing together. ''It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!'' reads the caption of the post.
Other details of the project including the title, director, cast and crew are yet to be revealed.
Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda S Nadiadwala wrote, "Cheers to your special day. Your everlasting love is an inspiration to all of us. Wishing you a very happy anniversary Thalaiva and Amma. Here's to a lifetime of happiness. And of course 7 janam as well."
Sajid Nadiadwala has produced films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Anjaana Anjaani, 83, Heropanti, Satyaprem Ki Katha among others. He has also directed the film Kick starring Salman Khan and turned writer for films like Heropanti 2, Housefull 2, Housefull and the Marathi film Lai Bhaari. He will soon be releasing Chandu Champion and Housefull 5.
Rajinikanth was last seen as Moideen Bhai in his extended cameo appearance in Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film starred Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles.
Up next, he has Vettaiyan with director TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The shoot for the film is currently going on at a brisk pace. He will soon begin his next project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj which is tentatively known as Thalaivar 171.
