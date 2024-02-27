Rajinikanth and producer Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate on Pan-Indian film

Actor Rajinikanth and Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala have joined hands for the first time for an upcoming film project.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) broke the news along with a picture of the duo posing together. ''It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!'' reads the caption of the post.

Other details of the project including the title, director, cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda S Nadiadwala wrote, "Cheers to your special day. Your everlasting love is an inspiration to all of us. Wishing you a very happy anniversary Thalaiva and Amma. Here's to a lifetime of happiness. And of course 7 janam as well."