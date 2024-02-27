Suresh Sangaiah, Yogi Babu team up for a rural comedy

CHENNAI : Director Suresh Sangaiah, who is best known for films like Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and Sathiya Sothanai, is teaming up with actor Yogi Babu for a Hotstar Specials film.

Sharing details about the untitled film, he says, “It is set in a dry and barren village in Ramanathapuram district and will revolve around the people in the area, and speak about their struggles and their happiness. This film is close to reality and will hold an essential message for the society.”

According to the director, the film will be an out-and-out comedy and will expand upon the idea of ‘survival of the fittest’. Explaining this, he says, “When you are forced to face the reality that this is how your life is going to be, you have to adapt to the new conditions and survive. This is the central theme of the film.”