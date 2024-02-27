Suresh Sangaiah, Yogi Babu team up for a rural comedy

CHENNAI : Director Suresh Sangaiah, who is best known for films like Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and Sathiya Sothanai, is teaming up with actor Yogi Babu for a Hotstar Specials film.
Sharing details about the untitled film, he says, “It is set in a dry and barren village in Ramanathapuram district and will revolve around the people in the area, and speak about their struggles and their happiness. This film is close to reality and will hold an essential message for the society.”
According to the director, the film will be an out-and-out comedy and will expand upon the idea of ‘survival of the fittest’. Explaining this, he says, “When you are forced to face the reality that this is how your life is going to be, you have to adapt to the new conditions and survive. This is the central theme of the film.”
He further adds, “Yogi Babu plays a villager in the film and his character is the catalyst for several twists and turns that occur in the story.” Interestingly, Suresh reveals that the film will showcase many villagers on screen with the same importance as the lead characters. “In every scene, there will be around 40 people on screen. Several of them are actual villagers and we trained them to be on camera,” he notes and adds, “There wouldn’t be any violence or caste-based issues shown in my film and will focus on the lifestyle of people in a simple village. It will be like reading a Ki Rajanarayanan novel.”
While the spark for the story came from a friend of his, Suresh Sangaiah has penned the story and screenplay. The yet-to-be-titled film stars Lovelyn Chandrasekar as the female lead while the rest of the cast includes George Maryan, Raichal Rabecca and Ramakrishnan.
The film has music composed by Nivas K Prasanna and cinematography by V Thiyagarajan. The technical team also includes PL Subendhar handling the art direction and editing by R Ramar. The film is produced by SR Ramesh Babu’s RB Talkies and Jegan Baskaran’s Box Office studios. The makers are planning to release it in theatres, with a later premiere on Disney+Hotstar.