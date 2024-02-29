Vignesh to play duel roles in 'Red Flower'

CHENNAI : Actor Vignesh, best known for films like Kizhakku Cheemayile and Pasumpon, is all set to play a dual role for the first time in his career. “I’ve acted as a hero in over 56 films, but this is the first time I am doing both a hero and a villain,” says Vignesh.

He will be seen in a VFX-heavy film titled Red Flower, which takes place in a dystopian world after the events of World War 3. Helmed by visual effects expert Andrew Pandian in his directorial debut, the film also stars Nasser, Y G Mahendra, Suresh Menon, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ajay Rathnam, Mohan Ram, Leela Samson and Gopi Kannadasan. On why he chose the film, Vignesh says, “After decades of experience in the film industry, I can see how the audience’s taste has evolved. We are all constantly overstimulated with content so films need to provide more interesting things. I believe Red Flower is one such film.”

With filming almost completed, the actor reveals that they have one more fight scene to be shot in a harbour. The makers are eyeing a release date sometime in April.