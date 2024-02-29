WATCH | 'J Baby' trailer: Dinesh goes on an emotional search for his lost mother

The makers of J Baby, starring Urvashi and Dinesh, have unveiled the trailer for the film. Going by the 2.33-minute-long trailer, the film seems to tell an emotional story about the bond between a mother and a son.

Urvashi, who looks to be in her 50s or 60s is shown to be someone who possesses the characteristics of a kleptomaniac, collecting odd items like keys and letters from her neighbours without them noticing.

She removes fuse from electric boxes and also picks fights with everyone around her. When this behaviour of hers becomes an issue and reaches the police, her son Dinesh lashes out at her for humiliating him.

Angered by this, Urvashi walks away from her family. Her two sons then set out on a journey up to the North of India to search for their lost mother. Will they find her and realise their mistakes? This forms the rest of the story.

Written and directed by Suresh Mari, J Baby also stars Maran, Kavitha Bharathy, Jaya Murthy, Shegar Narayanan, Ezhumalai, Dhaksha, P.Melody Dorcas, Ismath Banu A, Sabbita Roi, and Mayaashree Arun.

In an earlier conversation with CE, Suresh said, "J Baby is a family drama with a good dose of comedy and sentiment. It's a story about a mother and her two sons."

Produced by Pa.Ranjith, Abhayanand Singh, Piiyush Singh, Sourabh Gupta, Aditi Anand, and Ashwini Chaudhari, the film's technical crew comprises composer Tony Britto, cinematographer Jayanth Sethu Mathavan and editor Shanmugam Velusamy.

J Baby recently cleared censorship formalities and received a U certificate from the CBFC.

The film is scheduled for release on March 8.

