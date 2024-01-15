Sundeep Kishan shares BTS videos from the sets of 'Captain Miller'

On Monday, actor Sundeep Kishan took to his official X handle to share behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of his recent outing, Captain Miller. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the Dhanush-starrer hit theatres on Friday.

Sharing videos of how he shot for action sequences, Sundeep wrote, "Thank you for the Massive Hit and the Immense love for #CaptainRafiq. Just another Day as #CaptainRafiq. On the Sets of Killer Killer #CaptainMiller."

Captain Miller also stars Shivarajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Priyanka Mohan, Vinoth Kishan, Elango Kumaravel, Jayaprakash, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick, among others. Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is an action drama, set against the pre-Independence era.