Glimpse of Mohan's comeback film 'Haraa' out on Pongal

On the occasion of Pongal on Monday, the makers of Mohan's comeback film, Haraa, released a glimpse featuring the actor. Directed by Vijay Sri G, the filming for Haraa was recently wrapped.

The glimpse shows Mohan wielding a handgun, as he walks in with style and wears his sunglasses. The film also stars the 93-year-old actor Charu Haasan in an important role, as well as actor Anumol as the female lead.

Haraa also stars Suresh Menon as the antagonist and Vanitha Vijayakumar, as a Minister. Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Singam Puli, Deepa, Mime Gopi, Chaams, and Santhosh Prabhakar round out the cast of Haraa.

Mohan, who was last seen in Sutta Kozhi in 2008, had taken a sabbatical from the Tamil film industry for the past 15 years. Vijay Sri G has previously helmed Powder.

Backed by S P Mohan Raj and Jaya Sri Vijay, the core idea of the film is to create awareness about IPC rules, and other concepts like good touch, bad touch, etc. amongst children.

With Rashaanth Arwin composing music for Haraa, the makers are yet to announce the release date.