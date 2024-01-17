Netflix Pandigai 2024: Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi to SK 21, here's a line-up of Tamil films
On the occasion of Pongal, Netflix has unveiled an array of nine Tamil films as part of its licensed content for 2024. The films will stream on Netflix following their theatrical release.
The nine titles in the Tamil film line-up comprise Sivakarthikeyan's tentatively titled film SK21, Keerthy Suresh's Kannivedi and Revolver Reeta, RJ Balaji's Sorgavaasal, Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja, Vikram's Thangalaan and Kamal Hasaan's Indian 2. Conjuring Kannappan, which stars Satish and is currently streaming on Netflix, is also part of the 2024 slate.
It's worth noting that Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi, which was part of Netflix's 2023 Pandigai, is also part of the 2024 line-up.
Sharing details about the upcoming line-up, Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix, shares, "Adding to the festive cheer of Pongal, we are excited to share a promising line-up of blockbuster entertainment from the finest makers of the Tamil industry. Last year, films like Leo, Thunivu and Maamannan brought immense joy to our members in India and across the globe.
The viewing of South content on Netflix has increased by 50% YoY, and with the addition of these new films, we promise to make every night a blockbuster night for our members."
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)