Netflix Pandigai 2024: Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi to SK 21, here's a line-up of Tamil films

The nine titles in the Tamil film line-up comprise Sivakarthikeyan's tentatively titled film SK21, Keerthy Suresh's Kannivedi and Revolver Reeta, RJ Balaji's Sorgavaasal, Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja, Vikram's Thangalaan and Kamal Hasaan's Indian 2. Conjuring Kannappan, which stars Satish and is currently streaming on Netflix, is also part of the 2024 slate.

It's worth noting that Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi, which was part of Netflix's 2023 Pandigai, is also part of the 2024 line-up.