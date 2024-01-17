'Vithaikkaran' revolves around a heist unfolding inside an airport: Director Venky

Actor Sathish, who was last seen in Conjuring Kannappan, will be seen playing the role of a magician in the upcoming dark comedy, Vithaikkaran. The film is helmed by director Venky who previously worked as an associate director with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Master and Vikram.

Speaking to CE, Venky says, “We would have seen a lot of heist films set in banks and jewellery stores. This film revolves around a heist unfolding inside an airport. Sathish is a member of one of the three gangs after the money.”

However, he is quick to clarify that the film wasn’t inspired by famous works like Money Heist. “It has been my dream to make a heist film for a long time. It is very original and wasn’t inspired by contemporary films and series like Money Heist.”

With the film revolving around a magician and his tricks, Venky mentions that he did his homework to understand the character better. “I got in touch with a couple of magicians to understand their work and made them train Sathish for the role. Starting from the body language to pulling off a trick with confidence, he learned everything for the film.”

The director further mentions, “Vithaikkaran would be a unique one for Sathish than the other films in his filmography. In other films, the audience would have only seen him as a comedy hero, but here, he would be donning a full-length hero role, just like any other mainstream actor.”

Apart from Sathish, the cast also features Simran Gupta, Anandraj, Madhusudhan, Subramaniam Siva, John Vijay, Pavel Navageethan, and Japan Kumar, among others.

The film has cinematography by Yuva Karthick, music by VBR, and editing by Arul Elango Siddharth. Vithaikkaran is produced by K Vijay Pandi under the banner White Carpet Films. The film will be released on February 16.