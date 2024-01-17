WATCH | Trailer of Yogi Babu's 'Thookudurai' hints at another heist with twists and turns

The two-minute-long trailer opens with a gang of three including Bala Saravanan and Senrayan plotting a plan to steal a deity's crown. We also see Ineya trying to escape from her house to elope with Yogi Babu.

The story then shifts to a flashback narrating the story of a forbidden love affair that leads to a tragedy and a cursed spirit seeking revenge. What happens when the cursed spirit returns forms the rest of the story.