WATCH | Trailer of Yogi Babu's 'Thookudurai' hints at another heist with twists and turns

The makers of Yogi Babu's Thookudurai have unveiled the trailer of the film. Starring Ineya as the female lead, the film is helmed by Dennis Manjunath who has previously helmed Trip.
The two-minute-long trailer opens with a gang of three including Bala Saravanan and Senrayan plotting a plan to steal a deity's crown. We also see Ineya trying to escape from her house to elope with Yogi Babu.
The story then shifts to a flashback narrating the story of a forbidden love affair that leads to a tragedy and a cursed spirit seeking revenge. What happens when the cursed spirit returns forms the rest of the story.
In an earlier conversation with CE, director Dennis said, "Thookudurai is about a royal family and the story captures their lives across three timelines. The film will also cover how the family influences the village and the lives of the villagers. Thookudurai will be high on comedy while also having sentimental portions."
The rest of the cast includes Bala Saravanan, Mahesh, Senrayan, Marimuthu, Ashwin, Namo Narayanan and Rajendran. With cinematography by Ravi Varma K and music by KS Manoj, Thookudurai is produced by Open Gate Pictures.
Thookudurai will hit the big screens on January 25, clashing with RJ Balaji's Singapore Saloon and Ashok Selvan's Blue Star.
