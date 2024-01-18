‘Akira Kurosawa and Steven Spielberg inspired the visual language of Captain Miller’

CHENNAI : A quaint little village in the imposing shadows of the British empire… Dhanush with a man-bun and half-dazed eyes that glint with rage and indifference… A group of biker bandits racing in the rustic, weather-beaten landscape of southern Tamil Nadu… Captain Miller brims with such visual potential. However, it must be said that easy access to rock makes not the job easier for a sculptor. Cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni shares that director Arun Matheswaran and he were united by their love for the legendary Japanese filmmaker, Akira Kurosawa. “We bonded over his cinema,” Siddhartha says. “Captain Miller bears similarities to Kurosawa’s celebrated films like Seven Samurai (1954). A village is in trouble, and people come together to protect it from larger forces. Even from the initial discussions, it was clear to me how I would approach this visually.”

The DOP begins discussing the specifics. “Take the scene in Captain Miller where Dhanush stands in front of the temple, waiting for the British army to charge, even while the dust is billowing. That’s us paying homage to a beautiful shot at the end of Yojimbo (1961) as Toshiro Mifune walks back into the village with a katana in hand.” The dust in the scene isn’t accidental; across the film, natural elements get used to accentuate mood and emotion. Dhanush’s Analeesan, during a moment of profound transformation, stands silhouetted against a raging fire.

Viji Chandrasekhar’s Pechiamma, in her opening monologue, is surrounded by smoke from a wood stove, and Captain Miller himself wades through a stream. “Wind, smoke, fire, and rain… we used it all—and this too is inspired by Kurosawa,” he says.