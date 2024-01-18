Director Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram to release in February?

Director Gautham Menon's long-delayed spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram has been reportedly planned to hit the screens in February.
The news was broken at the High Court by the advocate of Gautham Menon, during the hearing of the case stopping the makers from releasing the film.
Dhruva Natchiram's release has been stalled presently as the filmmaker failed to repay the amount he had got from All in Pictures. The next hearing of the case has been pushed by three weeks, according to today's update from the court.
The film was supposed to be released on November 24 last year. However, fate had other plans, and the film didn't hit the screens on the expected release date.
The film is backed by Ondraga Entertainment in association with Oruoorileoru Film House. It is to be noted that the production of Dhruva Natchathiram began in 2016.
Apart from Vikram, Dhruva Natchathiram also stars Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Simran, and Radikaa Sarathkumar, among others. With cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, Jomon T John, Santhana Krishnan, and Ravichandran, Dhruva Natchathiram has editing by Praveen Antony.