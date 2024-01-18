Director Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram to release in February?

Director Gautham Menon's long-delayed spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram has been reportedly planned to hit the screens in February.

The news was broken at the High Court by the advocate of Gautham Menon, during the hearing of the case stopping the makers from releasing the film.

Dhruva Natchiram's release has been stalled presently as the filmmaker failed to repay the amount he had got from All in Pictures. The next hearing of the case has been pushed by three weeks, according to today's update from the court.