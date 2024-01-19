Actor Suriya praises VFX team of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan'

Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, which was released on January 12, has been receiving positive reviews from audience as well as critics ever since it hit theatres, with many praising the VFX team for creating the alien character.

It is to be noted that the film has extensive CGI shots, made specifically for the alien. More than 4000 CGI shots are there in Ayalaan, which is the most for an Indian film.

Phantom FX studio, the VFX studio which has worked on special effects for the film, has received praise from Suriya for their work in Ayalaan. He shared a bouquet of flowers with a note that says, "Loved the work done by all at Phantom! Shows your passion to excel! Amazing output won all our hearts."

Sharing the news, VFX director and CEO of the company Bejoy Arputharaj wrote, "The Phantom FX studio team is truly elated to share the overwhelming appreciation we received from the esteemed actor Suriya for our VFX work in the movie Ayalaan. Suriya sir's personal call expressing his admiration was not only a delightful surprise but also a testament to his keen eye for exceptional craftsmanship.

Following the call, we were honoured to receive a heartfelt appreciation letter and a stunning flower bouquet from him reflecting his humility. His gesture goes beyond the ordinary, and we are genuinely touched by his warm action."