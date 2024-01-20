First look of Soori’s Garudan is here

CHENNAI: On Friday, the first look poster and a glimpse video of Soori’s next, titled Garudan, was released by the film’s makers. Also starring Sasikumar andUnni Mukundan in lead roles, the film is directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, who has previously helmed films like Pattas, Kodi, and Ethir Neechal.

While the screenplay is also written by Durai, the story comes from director Vetrimaaran. Opening up about how the collaboration happened, Durai explains, “When we were wrapping Viduthalai, I was offered a film with Soori sir in the lead. Incidentally, Vetri sir had narrated a story about an interesting character he met in his life, and I decided to take up that character for my film with Soori. So Vetri sir is credited for the story, while I have penned the screenplay.”

Durai reveals that the film is a rural actioner, as he sheds light on the storyline. “Garudan is a story about loyalty. The film will revolve around the trust and faith one has in a fellow human being,” he says adding, “Although the character is based on a real-life person, the story is entirely fictional.”

When asked about the lead cast of the film, Durai says Unni Mukundan was roped in as they required a fresh face. “We wanted to have an interesting cast lineup for the film. When we were finalizing the cast, Unni Mukundan’s Maalikapuram had just been released, and his look felt suitable and fresh for the role.”

While talking about characterization, Durai says that the film’s crux is the dynamics between the characters of Soori, Sasikumar and Unni. “Garudan does not have a designated hero or villain. The screenplay has been written in such a way that every half hour, the protagonist is a different person. The film is a multi-starrer, and although Soori plays the main lead, the story has been written from the perspectives of all characters,” he further adds about the film’s writing.

Garudan also stars Samuthirakani, Sshivada Nair, Revathi Sharma, Mime Gopi, and Rajendran. “When it comes to the female leads, Sshivada plays Sasikumar’s pair and Revathi Sharma will be seen as Soori’s partner,” Durai says.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film, which will feature cinematography by Arthur A Wilson and editing by Pradeep E Raghav.

The film was predominantly shot in Theni, while a small portion was also done in Kumbakonam. Garudan is backed by K Kumar of Lark Studios. “We’re currently in the post-production stage of Garudan. The film is slated for a Summer release and will likely hit the big screens by April,” Durai signs off.