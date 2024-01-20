Shane Nigam to make his Tamil debut with Madraskaaran

CHENNAI: Actor Shane Nigam, a well-known name in Malayalam cinema, is all set to make his Tamil debut with the upcoming film Madraskaaran. The film is directed by Vaali Mohan Das, who debuted with last year’s coming-of-age drama Rangoli.

About casting Shane in his upcoming film, Vaali says, “I am always keen on casting new faces in my films. It’s one of the reasons why I wanted Shane to play the lead in Madraskaaran. Above that, Shane is a fantastic performer, his filmography in Malayalam is a testament to that. The story of our film required a performer of his calibre.”

Vaali adds that the film revolves around the consequences of a minor ego conflict between two individuals,” How a negligible incident completely changes a person’s life is the core of our film.”