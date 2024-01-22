'Arimapatti Sakthivel': A one-man rebellion

Ramesh Kandasamy, the erstwhile assistant of Karu Palaniappan, is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film, Arimapatti Sakthivel. The film, which features veteran actor Charle in a significant role, is a social drama that draws inspiration from real-life incidents.

Elaborating on the social themes talked about in the film, Ramesh says, “Arimapatti Sakthivel belongs to a group of films that emerged as a response to caste atrocities.”

Detailing the film’s plot, the debutant filmmaker says, “The story is set in a small village near Trichy. This village is predominantly inhabited by a single caste. The story revolves around a man from this village who marries a woman from a different caste, which goes against the village’s traditional beliefs. The film depicts the ensuing chaos in the village just because one man goes against the belief system of his village.”