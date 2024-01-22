'Arimapatti Sakthivel': A one-man rebellion

Ramesh Kandasamy, the erstwhile assistant of Karu Palaniappan, is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film, Arimapatti Sakthivel. The film, which features veteran actor Charle in a significant role, is a social drama that draws inspiration from real-life incidents.
Elaborating on the social themes talked about in the film, Ramesh says, “Arimapatti Sakthivel belongs to a group of films that emerged as a response to caste atrocities.”
Detailing the film’s plot, the debutant filmmaker says, “The story is set in a small village near Trichy. This village is predominantly inhabited by a single caste. The story revolves around a man from this village who marries a woman from a different caste, which goes against the village’s traditional beliefs. The film depicts the ensuing chaos in the village just because one man goes against the belief system of his village.”
Shedding light on the characterization, Ramesh further adds, “Although it is the son who has decided to go against the regressive traits that are followed by the society, the majority of the story revolves around the point of view of his father. As the character is pivotal to the story and demands emotional range, we chose to go with a seasoned actor like Charle.”
Pavan K, who has written the story and screenplay, also plays the lead role in the film while Meghana Ellan plays the female lead. Pavan K has also bankrolled the film along with Ajeesh P. Imman Annachi and Supergood Subramani are also part of the cast. JP Man is the cinematographer while RS Sathish Kumar is the editor. The music for the film is composed by Mani Amuthavan.
Arimapatti Sakthivel was shot in Chennai and Ariyallor. With the filming having wrapped up, the makers are looking to release the film in February.