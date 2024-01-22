The artists who brought the alien in 'Ayalaan' to earth

'Ayalaan' boasts of more than 4500 VFX shots, the most for an Indian film and Bejoy admits that there are several ‘invisible’ effects throughout the runtime. “Due to budget constraints, art director Muthuraj would set up a scene to a certain extent, and then we would expand it using VFX. We’ve crafted various elements, including buildings, the environment in Madagascar, helicopter shots, the villain’s office, lab rats, birds, and much more.” Sixteen departments in PhantomFX studios worked painstakingly for over a year to create the special effects for the film. “From sketching the initial drawing, adding intricate details, defining skin textures, designing its clothing, to rendering it in 3D, every step was undertaken by different VFX specialists. On average, in a single shot, approximately 40-50 people collaborated to bring the alien alive,” he details.

Nature served as the biggest inspiration for the team who referenced things from everyday objects and living beings. “If you look at the smaller spaceship, it bears resemblance to a spider. Similarly, even the buildings in the alien world would look like mushrooms.”

Despite the meticulous work, challenges crept in when they had to coordinate with actors and the cinematographer. “Actors didn’t have a reference point when it came to speaking with the alien, so we gave a position marker to shoot the scenes. VFX supervisor Lograj and I coordinated to do our homework before every shoot. Each scene was shot at least five times with references and measurements so that we could recreate the setup and render the character realistically.”

Working for several years also meant that the team had to evolve alongside the advancing technology, and Bejoy highlights that the delay helped in enhancing their quality of work. “The alien character itself, which used to look like a doll earlier, has undergone improvement in the last five years as we applied our learnings and upgraded our work,” he adds.

“The Indian film industry has broken several barriers in the VFX arena,” Bejoy says, pointing to how our VFX companies are amping up their special effects game with every new film, while also working on many Hollywood films. “We wanted to show how VFX is not only for action sequences but can also be used creatively as a storytelling tool. Without understanding the story and the need for special effects in a scene, we cannot just insert VFX in post-production and ameliorate scenes.”