Fahadh-Vadivelu film titled 'Maareesan'

We had earlier reported that actors Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu are set to star together once again in a new film after Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan. The film, which is backed by RB Choudhary’s Super Good Films in its 98th production venture, has now been titled Maareesan. The title poster was released by the makers on Monday which had a deer mount at the centre with the tagline, “The hunt begins today” suggesting that the film has gone on floors.

The first poster announcing the film which was released earlier this month, had the information about the cast and crew juxtaposed on a credit card, while a narrow road was seen on the side. The film reportedly falls under the genre of a comedy-drama set on the road. Maareesan is helmed by Sudheesh Sankar, a Malayalam filmmaker who has directed a number of TV Serials as well as a few films like Venal Kinavukal (1991), Aarumaname (2009) and Villali Veeran (2014).