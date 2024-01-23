In some way, our country is still under a dictatorship: Director Dhana

CHENNAI: Hitler. This name immediately reminds one of a black mark in world history; a traumatic past. However, according to director Dhana, the name is no longer associated with the dictator. “In my opinion, the name Hitler no longer refers to one person. Today, the name is an identity for dictatorship,” says Dhana when asked about the title of his upcoming film.

In this interview, director Dhana and actor Vijay Antony speak about their upcoming political action thriller film, Hitler, how it speaks against dictatorship, and much more.

Excerpts:

On the film’s title and crux

Dhana: When the name Hitler is said, our minds think of fascism more than the man himself. We call our country democratic but I think that some form of dictatorship still persists in governance. The film’s message and my opinion is that this country is still under a dictatorial rule. The story revolves around one commoner who gives it his all to ensure that a dictator does not control the government. That being said, Hitler has all the elements to make it an out-and-out commercial film. Even though it is a political film, it also has romance, action, drama, and comedy.

Vijay Antony: I find the title to be very powerful, especially because it is the name of history’s most infamous dictator. My character does a few things like Hitler but while Hitler did it for the wrong reasons, Selva (his character’s name in the film) will do it for the right cause.

On what made Vijay Antony choose the film

Vijay Antony: I really enjoyed watching Dhana’s Vaanam Kottatum. I found his knowledge of the craft to be very impressive and I wanted to work with him. When TD Rajha sir of Chendur Films decided to produce a film with me, I suggested Dhana’s name to him, and coincidentally he had a script ready, which I was immediately drawn to.