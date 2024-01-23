Into the big league for Actor Kishen Das

CHENNAI : Actor Kishen Das had a unique experience shooting for Singapore Saloon with RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Lal, Meenakshi Choudhary, and others.

“I had shot my previous films, Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee and Sync, only in live locations. So this was my first time at a set and it was a very different experience,” says Kishen Das.

A giant set resembling a luxury saloon was created in a school playground for the film. “Right from the furniture down to the magazines for visitors, everything was completely functional and real. Another unique aspect was the lighting. The saloon’s lights were placed in such a way, that when shooting, the spotlights could be turned around by cameraman Sukumar sir. By following this method the shot was already half-lit. That was very interesting.”

Outside the saloon, there was also a set of a giant slum and other facilities, they were used for a major portion of the film. “Even that was so authentic. Because I had always seen cinema from a distance, actually walking into a set like that was an unforgettable experience.”

Kishen felt a bit nervous when he first met seniors like Sathyaraj and actor Lal. “I first spotted Sathyaraj sir sitting in one of the alleys on the set. I was shivering and couldn’t muster the courage to speak to him. It was only RJ Balaji who told me not to feel nervous and introduced me.” However, he met Lal only during the shot, “Usually we get to speak to co-actors during a rehearsal. But that didn’t happen here. We met each other as characters. Surprisingly, that added to the cinematic moment on screen. While watching him in the shot, it felt like I was watching a film, except that I happened to be in it.”