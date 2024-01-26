Padma Awards 2024: Vijayakant awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously

The Padma Awards were announced by the Government of India late night on Thursday. Out of the total of 132 awards, the late Actor-Politician Vijayakant is being conferred with the Padma Bhushan, posthumously. Other notable names from the Tamil arts industry include Vyjayanthimala Bali and Padma Subrahmanyam, who are both receiving the Padma Vibhushan.

Telugu actor Konidela Chiranjeevi is also one of the Padma Vibushan recipients of the year. Valli Oyil Kummi dancer Badrappan M, and musician Seshampati T Sivalingam are other Padma Shri awardees from the Tamil Nadu arts field.

Vijayakant passed away recently at the age of 71, after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Known for his action-oriented and do-gooder roles, Vijayakant made his debut with the 1979 film Inikuum Ilamai. However, he tasted success with films like Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam and Satham Oru Iruttuarai in 1980 and 1981 respectively. The actor reigned over the Tamil industry in the 80s and 90s and gave some of the super hits of the era, namely, Amman Kovil Kizhakale, Oomai Vizhigal, Captain Prabhakaran, Chinna Gounder, among others. In the 2000s, though the actor reduced the number of films he acted in, Vijakanth gave some of the classics like Ramanaa, and Engal Anna, which is spoken to date for his performances, and dialogues. The actor was last seen making a cameo appearance in the 2015 film Sagaptham.

The veteran actor Vyjayanthimala is known for films like Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Sangam (1964) and Jewel Thief (1967). She has been awarded the Padma Shri in the past.

Singer Usha Uthup, actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty, and composer Pyarelal of the music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal are some other members of the film fraternity who will also be receiving Padma honours this year.

This story originally appeared in Cinema Express.