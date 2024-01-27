Por Teaser: War brews between Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram

The film is a Hindi-Tamil bilingual helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. The Hindi version of the film titled Dange will feature Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu in supporting parts. TJ Bhanu will also appear in the Tamil version alongside Sanchana Natarajan. While TJ Bhanu plays the love interest of Arjun Das, Sanchana plays Kalidas Jayaram's romantic partner.

According to reports, the film is billed as a high-octane action youth drama. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi.

Bejoy is known for Hindi films like Shaitan (2011), Wazir (2016), Taish (2020) and the Tamil film Sweet Kaaram Coffee (2023).