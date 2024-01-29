'Athma': A horror film for the family audience

Actor Narain, who won hearts as the dutiful cop in Kaithi, left a strong impact that he was flooded with many similar roles in the upcoming years. However, he turned picky and made sure he didn’t repeat himself. With his upcoming film Athma, he has challenged the performer in him by playing a person with autism. “After Kaithi and Vikram, I got very similar characters. And naturally, I craved for something new. That’s when I came across the script of Athma. Other than a challenging character, the film has elements of horror, mystery, and thriller. I couldn’t have asked for more,” shares Narain.

Athma marks the Tamil directorial debut of filmmaker Sugeeth, who is best known for Malayalam films like, Ordinary and Madhura Naranga.

“Sugeeth is a friend. It was I who asked if I could fit into the role when he told me the film’s plot. I had a lot of apprehensions and doubts even after signing the film and many people were concerned about me doing the role. But once I started shooting, there was no going back. I took it as a challenge and gave my all for the project,” shares Narain.