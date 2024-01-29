'Double Tukker' to be a live-action animated film

Tamil cinema has been witnessing the rise of live-action films featuring animated characters. Following films like Teddy and Ayalaan, a new film titled Double Tukker belonging to the genre is now in the making. Directed by debutant Meera Mahadhi, the film features not just one but two animated characters.

While Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari-fame Dheeraj plays the male lead, the film has Smruthi Venkat and Yashika Aannand playing the female lead. The first look poster of the film featuring Dheeraj and two fluffy animated creatures was released by Suriya recently.