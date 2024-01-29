'Double Tukker' to be a live-action animated film

Tamil cinema has been witnessing the rise of live-action films featuring animated characters. Following films like Teddy and Ayalaan, a new film titled Double Tukker belonging to the genre is now in the making. Directed by debutant Meera Mahadhi, the film features not just one but two animated characters.
While Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari-fame Dheeraj plays the male lead, the film has Smruthi Venkat and Yashika Aannand playing the female lead. The first look poster of the film featuring Dheeraj and two fluffy animated creatures was released by Suriya recently.
Meera shares that he has always been fascinated by films where animated characters co-exist in a live-action format and Double Tukker is his attempt to provide that experience to the Tamil audience.
“I studied and researched a lot to ensure the animated characters looked as real as possible. Somehow most of the Tamil films miss out when it comes to VFX and animation. But I was very sure to deliver a quality film that matches the Hollywood standards.”
Interestingly, actors Munishkanth and Khaali Venkat have lent their voices to the animated characters apart from playing real-life roles in the film. Meera adds that the film is a fun-actioner that is meant for all age audiences and it is not just restricted to kids.
Vidyasagar is composing music for Double Tukker, the film has cinematography by Gautham and editing by Vetri. Air Flick Productions is bankrolling Double Tukker, which has already completed filming. In addition to the main star cast, the film also stars Kovai Sarala, MS Bhaskar, Suniel Reddy, and Sha Ra among others. Double Tukker, which is currently in post-production, is slated to hit theatres for Summer.