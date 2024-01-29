Rajinikanth says his daughter didn't mean 'Sanghi' was a 'bad word'

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said his daughter Aishwarya did not term 'Sanghi' a 'bad word' and only expressed her point of view that he was a spiritual person.

She had said "dad is a spiritual person who loves all religions and when that is the case why father should be described so (as a Sanghi)," the top star said.

Asked on allegations that Aishwarya spoke on the matter to promote the movie "Lal Salaam," he rejected the accusation saying "nothing like that."