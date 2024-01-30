‘A song is considered a hit only if it trends on social media’

“AI can only get you so far, like when you want to convert a male voice to a female voice, it will sound robotic,” says Vivek.

Further elaborating on the evolving taste in music among the audience, they say, “More than the taste, their attention span has decreased. Earlier, there used to be two charanams and the duration of the song used to be an average of six minutes. Post 2012, it has come down to three minutes. Now, people discover and consume music on Instagram.” Mervin points out, “We have to run along with the trend. It has come to a point where directors come with the request that the music has to trend on Instagram. Only then, it is considered a popular song.”

The composers, who debuted with their first independent single ‘Orasaadha’ in 2018, which has now touched 100 million views, assert that there is tremendous opportunity in the independent music scene. “Be it Dhee and Arivu’s ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ or Asal Kolaar’s work, the indie space has proved that you need not have big resources to make music. You can just pick up a guitar and ukulele and share music on a streaming platform. It provides a stage for everyone to showcase their creation,” says Vivek.

On the work front, they are currently working on Vijay Antony’s Hitler, Mugen Rao’s Jinn and an unnamed film with Pramod Films.