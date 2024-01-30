Cold weather and warm people

“Both the story and my character in it are interesting, and apart from Sasi sir, I had an impressive bunch of co-stars like Kasthuri Raja and Yogi Babu. So, even the thought of being on sets each day with them was exciting.”

Naveen had several combination scenes with Yogi Babu as well. “His film Mandela is among my favourites. Watching his timing and dialogue delivery up close was fantastic. During breaks, food was a common topic of discussion between us,” he shares.

Apart from Chennai, a part of the film was shot in Ooty, during the rainy season. “It was very cold. The rains were unpredictable. When it was raining we waited patiently for it to subside. However, when we started shooting, it began to pour all over again. The slippery ground and slush made the action scenes tough to execute as well. Luckily no mishap happened as the stunt choreographer had made good safety arrangements for us.”