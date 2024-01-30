Not your average marriage story: Vijay Antony’s 'Romeo'

CHENNAI : Vijay Antony’s Romeo is on the verge of completion and notably, the distribution rights of the film has been acquired by Red Giant Movies. Filmmaker Vinayak, who is making his debut with this film, shares that Romeo isn’t just a run-of-the-mill romcom, “Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi play a married couple in the film. But I don’t want to restrict my film to the romcom genre, it is much more than that. It has a lot of drama and mass moments that will surprise the audience.”

He adds that the film will be presented through the viewpoint of Mirnalini’s character. “I believe every good person out there is a hero. It is only the perspective and timing that elevated one above the other. Vijay’s role also gets a hero elevation in the film, but it is presented through the eyes of Mirnalini’s character, I am confident that the audience will like it.”