Prabhu Deva’s next titled 'Singanallur Signal'

Actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva is all set to star in a film titled Singanallur Signal. The film, which has been written and directed by JM Raja, has officially gone on floors on Monday.

Sharing details about the film, actor and executive producer Harishankar says, “We wanted Prabhu Deva to be on board as soon as we heard the story, as he fits the character perfectly. He plays a traffic constable who encounters various interesting incidents in his everyday life.”

It is worth noting that Harishankar, who was last seen in Label, will be playing an antagonist alongside Shine Tom Chacko in Singanallur Signal. The film, true to its title, is set and shot in and around Coimbatore. “The film begins and ends at Singanallur Signal and hence, we felt that it aptly fit the title,” he adds.

Along with Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Bhavya Trikha of Joe-fame playing the female lead. “She will be seen as a very rebellious woman, the exact opposite of Prabhu Deva’s character,” he says. Chithra Lakshmanan, Hareesh Peradi, Ayaz Khan, Nikhil Thomas, Prathosh and Jeniffer, among others, round up the supporting cast.

On the technical team, Singanallur Signal has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who will be reuniting with Prabhu Deva after 23 years, they last collaborated in Manadhai Thirudivittai in 2001. The cinematography for the upcoming film is handled by Dinesh Krishnan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and art direction by Sampath Thilak.

Apart from headlining the film, Prabhu Deva will also be choreographing the dance moves for the songs. The film is produced by AJ Prabhakaran under the banner Muthamizh Padaippagam. While Singanallur Signal, is set to complete shoot by August, the makers are eyeing to release the film before the end of this year.

Up next, Prabhu Deva has a slew of upcoming films including Vijay-Venkat Prabhu’s Greatest of All Time (GOAT); Minman, directed by Praveen and Sathish; Moon Walk, directed by Manoj NS; SJ Sinu’s Petta Rap; Maharagni - Queen of Queens, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, Rojin Thomas’ Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer and Wolf, directed by Vinoo Venkatesh.