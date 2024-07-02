Travelling, learning, filming: Bobby Simha reflects on his journey with 'Indian 2'

While shooting for Shankar-Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, actor Bobby Simha got to travel across several states in India. “We travelled to so many states, shooting across cities and villages, it was tough to keep track,” says Bobby Simha. At times, he did get time to explore, “I had a lot of scenes with the late Vivekh sir.

Whenever we had some time, we both would set out to explore the location. We sampled street food and local cuisine from Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. Vivekh sir also knew a lot about temples and he would take me along with him.” Travelling across the Northern states, Bobby was pleasantly surprised when people recognised him.

“I understood then the reach of our dubbed films.” Shooting with Kamal Haasan for the first time in his career, was an unforgettable experience for the actor. “I consider it a huge honour to be part of this film and I’m indebted to Shankar sir for it.

To actually share screenspace with Kamal sir, that too in his iconic Indian thatha look, gave me goosebumps.” When he didn’t have scenes, Bobby Simha would spend time watching Kamal Haasan perform. “It was mindblowing to watch him in action.

The way he would emote despite the prosthetics, his eye movements, his reactions, and the way he changed his walk according to the screen age of his character, was just amazing. Due to prosthetics, he couldn’t eat for up to ten hours. He could only drink liquids through a straw. It was very inspiring to see his dedication,” says the actor.