Actor Pari Elavazhagan explores Therukoothu artistry in directorial debut 'Jama'

CHENNAI : Actor Pari Elavazhagan, who had previously worked in films like Yaanum Theeyavan (2017), Chennai Palani Mars (2019), and the recent J Baby, is turning director with the upcoming film Jama. Apart from directing the film, which has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, Pari Elavazhagan has also played the lead role as a Therukoothu artiste, who plays female roles in plays. Speaking on the significance of the title, Pari shares, “A group of Therukoothu artistes who work together as a team is called a Jama. The story revolves around two artistes who start a Jama together. How the protagonist attempts to reclaim the leadership post that his father once lost forms the basic storyline of the film.”

He further explains, “In earlier days, considering safety issues, women did not participate in the art form, so men stepped in to play female characters. As they started donning these roles more, they were required to grow long hair, and their body language also started changing in an effeminate way. This caused a lot of hardships in their personal and professional lives, to the extent of fellow artistes disrespecting them.” He adds that the amount of respect that an actor is given for playing male roles would not be the same for an artiste playing a woman. Jama would explore the life of one such artiste, played by Pari himself, and his endeavours to become a leader of the troupe.

Pari, who comes from a long line of Therukoothu artistes in his family, has taken inspiration from a few incidents from his uncle’s life to write this story. “My hometown is Thiruvannamalai and Therukoothu is intricately tied with our lives. People in our village would themselves host and play characters in the drama. Many artistes who have acted in the film are also my relatives. My uncle Thangal Sekar, who has won the Kalaimamani award, has mentored the actors to deliver realistic performances. We spoke to him, understood his personal story, and made the film. It was a two-year-long research process,” he says. Interestingly, all the Therukoothu portions have been shot in live sync sound.