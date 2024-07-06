Chaithra Achar starts filming her debut Tamil movie under Raju Murugan’s direction

Chaithra Achar is a familiar face in Kannada cinema, having earned appreciation for her roles in films like Gilki, Toby, and her recent work in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B. She is now expanding her horizons into other languages, with a buzz surrounding her Tamil debut.

According to recent reports, she has signed on for two Tamil projects, with shooting already underway for one. Directed by Raju Murugan, the film pairs her with versatile actor Sasikumar, marking her debut opposite the seasoned star who has appeared in 135 films.

Noted cinematographer Sivakumar is handling the visuals for this rural family drama, currently being filmed in Kovilpatti.

As for Kannada, Chaithra Achar was last seen in Happy Birthday To Me, which was a direct OTT release. She is also part of Rohit Padaki's Uttarakanda, the gangster drama that also stars Diganth, Dhananjay, and Aishwarya Rangarajan.