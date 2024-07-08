I will quit acting by 35: Dushara Vijayan

On July 21, 2021, Sarpatta Parambarai was released and with that, Dushara Vijayan left an indelible mark in the minds of the Tamil cinema audience. Almost three years later, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush in Raayan, Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan, and Vikram in Veera Dheera Sooran, a dream run of a lineup.

With Raayan being the closest to a theatrical release, Dushara sits down to talk about why the film, which marks Dhanush’s sophomore directorial effort, is a personal win for her. “This feels like an achievement and this is deeply personal to me. I am a huge fan of Dhanush sir’s acting and I have always wanted to work with him. I consider this my Baasha interval moment, a definitive turning point in my career,” says Dushara.

While Dhanush is known to be an intense performer, the actor has yet to register his directorial style with the audience. However, one could safely surmise that he is heavily influenced by his brother and mentor director Selvaraghavan, who is known for being extremely scrupulous with regards to how he extracts performances from his actors.

Dushara validates this conjecture by speaking about her on-set experiences in Raayan. “He is extremely precise with what he wants. He does not want anything above or below that. That is both challenging and interesting for an actor.” She then adds, “Dhanush sir is wildly different from all the directors I have worked with before. I think he can even make a pile of sand act.”

Since Dhanush is also playing the lead in Raayan, Dushara had the chance to witness how he effortlessly switches between the roles of a director and actor on the set. “The moment he says ‘action’, hides the mic, and runs in front of the frame to perform is a moment of astounding transformation. It was inspiring to watch him shift between roles in a second,” she says.