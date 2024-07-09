Kaalidas 2: A case for grounded cop thrillers

CHENNAI: Actor Bharath will once again don the khaki uniform, as he is all set to return as Inspector Kaalidas for the sequel to the eponymous superhit cop thriller. The film was officially announced by actor Sivakarthikeyan with a formal pooja ceremony.

The original film, which was released in 2019, is a grounded police procedural. Sri Senthil, who will be back to helm the sequel, says, “Part two will have a lot more action sequences to offer in comparison to the first part. Not a single moment in it will be over the top. A grounded and realistic cop thriller was the aspect that made Kaalidas a unique film and made it stand apart. So I will never change that approach.”

The original Kaalidas revolves around Inspector Kaalidas probing the death of a woman, who he believes to be the victim of the notorious Blue Whale challenge, which forces several gamers addicted to the game to take their own life. However, Sri Senthil says Kaalidas 2 will not be a proper sequel. “Though there are a few incidents that connect the first and second film, the subject dealt with in the sequel is completely independent from the first film,” he says. The filmmaker goes on to talk about how he paid particular focus to creating a rooted antagonist for his upcoming film. He further adds that his villains won’t be loud but will rather be real people who will be changed by realistic incidents in their lives to then do evil things. Planned for two or three schedules, Sri Senthil says the filming for Kaalidas 2 will span a total of 50 days. “Most of the film is being shot in and around Chennai, with only a few scenes to be shot outdoors,” he says.

Along with Bharath, actor Ajay Karthi also plays a key role in the film. Details regarding the other cast members are yet to be announced. On the technical team, the film will have music by Sam CS, cinematography by Suresh Bala, and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan. Kaalidas 2 is produced by K Senthil and N Yogeshwaran.

Bharath, who was last seen in director Vasanthabalan’s Zee5 web series Thalaimai Seyalagam, also has Once Upon a Time in Madras, directed by Prasad Murugan, in the pipeline.